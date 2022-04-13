Brooke Burke, former host of “Dancing With the Stars”, shared her thoughts on the criticism directed at Tyra Banks, current host of the reality competition show.

Burke, who won the show’s season 7 Mirror Ball trophy before she went on an eight-season run as host, noted that although the live show position is “tough” and can be a “struggle,” it’s “not about you.”

“You know, she’s a diva. Everybody knows that. There’s nothing wrong with that. And I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva. [But] it’s not the place to be a diva,” Burke said on the podcast “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef”.

“Your pros [dancers] are the diva. Your winner. Your perfect 10-score dancer who’s never done it. That defines ‘diva’ in the ballroom,” she explained. “I just think it wasn’t embraced. I think that show requires a lot of compassion and loving kindness, especially as the host.”

Burke believes casting Banks as the host was a “tough transition” and a difficult adjustment for fans.

“Change is hard for everyone. They’ve gone through a lot on that show,” she shared. “And you’re just not the star as the host. It’s just not about you. So yeah, I think Tyra is great in a shining role. I will just say that.”

Burke also mentioned how her unplanned exit from the show could have been “handled better from a production’s perspective” but it forced her to put her “big-girl pants on” and ultimately was a “really good transition” that forced her to figure out her next move.

“Dancing With The Stars” recently announced the show is moving from broadcast television to the streamer Disney+.