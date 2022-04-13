Sandra Bullock can’t separate Channing Tatum from his movie roles anymore.

On Wednesday, the stars of “The Lost City” sat down for an interview on “Lorraine” in the U.K., and the actress revealed she’s a big fan of her co-star’s “Magic Mike” franchise.

“You know what, I loved it,” she said. “I loved it a lot! And I loved the second one a lot.”

But she’s a bit worried now, after having worked with Tatum on their comedy: “Now that I know him, I don’t know if I’ll be comfortable watching it. It’s gonna be weird, because you were someone else.

“When I watch the movies, and now that I know him normally, it’s going to be odd watching you do that!”

Tatum then suggested that she could go check out the “Magic Mike” live show instead.

“I want to come to the show, but you just can’t be dancing in it,” Bullock told him.

Tatum joked, “‘I’m not going to dance in the show. I’ll sit next to you during the show.”