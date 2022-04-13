Ireland Baldwin is giving followers a lesson in “minding your own business.”

In a post on Instagram, the 26-year-old shut down claims that she had recently undergone plastic surgery, and opened up about a procedure she did have done called FaceTite.

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Opens Up About How Coffee ‘Leads To Anxiety’ Attacks For Her

Explaining in the post that she wanted to be “open and transparent,” she said, “I never use filters on here. I’ve had no other modifications done to my body or face. I’ve had no—despite what everyone thinks—lip filler in my life. I have no fillers in my face. Not that there is anything wrong with that.”

The FaceTite procedure Baldwin had is a non-invasive treatment that targets fat cells in the face and tightens skin around the lower face and neck with no need for anesthesia.

“The reason I had it done was because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin under my face,” she explained. “And before you say, ‘Why don’t you just diet and work out and not be a lazy b***h,’ it doesn’t work like that.”

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Says Dad Alec Baldwin’s Life Is ‘None Of My Business’

She also shared that she has struggled with an “array of eating disorders” over the years.

“As I’ve gained weight and as I’ve aged, it hasn’t gone away at all. It’s only become worse and worse.”

Baldwin added that, with her fear of anesthesia, the FaceTite procedure was the “most age-appropriate and minimally invasive option for someone who is 26 years old.”

Finally, Baldwin said, “I’m grateful for the body that I have, and I wouldn’t change anything else about myself. This is something that really, really bothered me my whole life and I decided to do something about it.”