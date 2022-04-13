Contestants have the chance to win $1 million if they can lie well enough on “Bullsh*t: The Gameshow”.

“Imagine if you will, you’re on a trivia show and you don’t know the answer to any of the questions. Scary, right?” host Howie Mandel narrates in a trailer posted Wednesday. “Not on this show, because this is ‘Bullsh*t’.”

Competitors on the show don’t have to know the answers to the questions as long as they can convince at least one other contestant that their answer is correct.

“I totally believed you on that!” says one contestant as the other celebrates passing the round.

Brian Harris and Emily Pool. – Photo: John Golden Britt/ Netflix

Brian Harris and Howie Mandel, Host. – Photo: John Golden Britt/ Netflix

“Bullsh*t The Gameshow” – Photo: Netflix

Howie Mandel, Host. – Photo: John Golden Britt/ Netflix

The official synopsis for the show reads:

Hosted by Howie Mandel, “Bullsh*t The Game Show” will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading their opponents that they are accurate. To win big in this game you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are.

“This season, one person will win one million dollars just by bulls***ting. Have you ever seen a show like this?” asks the host.

“Bullsh*t The Gameshow” airs on April 27.