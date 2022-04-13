Gillian Anderson recalled the first time she met Bill Clinton and was charmed by the former president.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday, the actress, who stars in the upcoming series “The First Lady”, explained how she met Clinton at a luncheon during his 1992 campaign trail.

“He did the most miraculous thing in the world: He shakes your hand then he grabs your elbow and at the same time he holds your arm further up,” Anderson told Kimmel.

She described the encounter as a “slightly intimate little thing.”

“[He] makes eye contact. And he moves on to the next person. Then he looks back at you,” she continued.

Although it was a move that the politician seemingly did to everyone — except Kimmel — Anderson was hopeful she would still receive a phone call from him after their meeting.

Shortly after the 30-year-old interaction, which occurred back in the day of answering machines, Clinton actually left Anderson a message.

“It was that real,” she said.

The two eventually went their separate ways but Anderson still supported Clinton. She joked about playing a small role in his success in becoming the president because she voted for him.