Johnny Depp’s sister Christi Dembrowski candidly detailed their difficult life growing up with an abusive mother.

At court on Tuesday, testifying during the trial over Johnny Depp’s libel suit against ex-wife Amber heard, his sister shared their experience together as children, People reported.

“She would hit us, she would throw things,” Dembrowski said of their mother, adding that “we would run and hide.”

Asked if Depp would ever hit back at his mom, she said, “He never went to that place.”

Dembrowski explained that even as they grew up and got away from their mother, they both decided not to exhibit her behaviour as adults.

“Really early on as a young child,” she said, “none of what was happening in our home felt good. And so, as I got older, both Johnny and I actually, we decided that once we left, once we had our own home, we were never going to repeat, ever, anything similar in any way to our childhood. We were gonna do it different.”

Before Johnny’s sister’s testimony, Heard’s lawyer said in his opening statement that evidence would show a pattern of abuse by Depp that “took many forms,” including emotional, physical, psychological, and verbal.

A spokesperson for Depp has called the allegations “fictitious.”

According to The Wrap, Dembrowski also testified that during his relationship with Heard, she believed Depp to be a “very sad” person.