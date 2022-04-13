Click to share this via email

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for “The Lincoln Lawyer”.

As the tittle suggests, the upcoming series focuses on Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer” — Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliot in “The Lincoln Lawyer” — Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

He takes on big and small cases across the city of Los Angeles and is met with “the biggest case he’s ever had to tackle”- a high-profile murder trial.

In the series adapted from The Brass Verdict, the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, Mickey learns there’s more at stake than he initially thought, after he takes over the law firm passed on to him by his former law parter who was killed.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Becki Newton as Lorna in “The Lincoln Lawyer” — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer” — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Jazz Raycole as Izzy in “The Lincoln Lawyer” — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Carolyn Ratteray as Sara Ortiz, Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson and Gabriel Burrafato as Mike Pomerantz in “The Lincoln Lawyer” — Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

The series also stars Canadian actress Neve Campbell (“Scream”), Becki Newton (“How I Met Your Mother”), Angus Sampson (“Insidious”) and more.

Created by David E. Kelley, “The Lincoln Lawyer” debuts on Netflix on May 13.