Three iconic actresses are playing three iconic women of history.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, stars of “The First Lady” — Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, and Viola Davis — talk about transforming into their real-life counterparts.

Pfeiffer, who plays U.S. President Gerald Ford’s wife Betty Ford, admitted, “I didn’t know a lot about Betty Ford. I, of course, knew about the Betty Ford Center and her alcoholism and her addiction. And as I started to dig in deeper, I saw what kind of contribution she made regarding social policies and the Equal Rights Amendment—and how she raised awareness for breast cancer screening and mental health. She was just so much more than her addiction.

Playing Eleanor Roosevelt is Anderson, who has also played the U.K.’s Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher on “The Crown”.

Eleanor Roosevelt was probably one of the busiest and most committed [and] active women,” Anderson says. “There were so many issues that she was entirely outspoken about, that she felt needed to be voiced regardless of what the backlash might be. She really felt strongly that [she and Franklin] had a purpose—to right injustices on a level that even today almost feels unfathomable. They said they were going to do things, and they did things back then.”

Meanwhile, Davis gets the role of a lifetime, playing first lady Michelle Obama.

“I mean, it’s Michelle Obama,” she says. “Everything about her. She was one of those first ladies that came in with big ideas. And I would say that the restrictions that were placed on her—not just being a first lady but [also] being a Black woman—were enormous. And for her to navigate all of that and accomplish what she did: I mean, her Hunger Free program for kids. [Michelle Obama advocated passage of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act to fund and raise nutritional standards for school lunches, which President Obama signed into law in 2010.] I mention that because I was a kid who was hungry. I grew up in abject poverty. I dumpster-dived. I stole money for food. And I think Michelle Obama, coming from the South Side of Chicago, was very aware of [that kind of poverty].”

Talking about meeting Barack and Michelle Obama, Davis confesses, “I consider myself to have more angst, and I come from a place of feeling like, “You better see me; I’m not invisible.” But when you’re in their presence, they absolutely know their worth, they’re in their bodies, and they’re present. They take you in—in a way that’s actually surprising. [Michelle] has decoded you in two seconds. All the best broads I know do that.”

She adds, “I did talk to her. I wouldn’t say it was ongoing, only because it just happened a few times. It’s hard to get the former first lady on the phone.”