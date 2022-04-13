Click to share this via email

A video of Victoria Beckham showing off her comedic chops is making the rounds on the internet.

Popular Instagram account loveofhuns shared the old video of the model delivering a speech at the 2013 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards.

Beckham is dressed in a strapless black gown as she accepts the Woman of The Decade award at the podium.

Before she begins her speech, however, she has to adjust the height of the microphone.

Commenting on it, she says, “Oh, I have to raise it, that doesn’t happen often.”

A second later she realizes the sexual innuendo she made and reacts in shock.

“Oh my God, I didn’t even mean that!” she gasps as the audience erupts in laughter.

Realizing her then-14-year-old son is in attendance, she apologizes.

“I’m so sorry, Brooklyn, I’m so sorry. They told me to be funny but that was completely off the cuff!” she says.

As she finally manages to calm down, she moves on to thanking her friends and family.

“Thank you to Brooklyn, my date tonight and the most handsome man in the room, even though he’s avoiding his homework,” she teases. “Thank you to Mum and Dad, my husband who supports my dreams, and Simon Fuller.”

Fans on the internet loved seeing the more lighthearted side of the fashion mogul, with one fan commenting, “Queen of dry humour. ❤️” and another writing, “I love her 😂 she’s actually so funny, isn’t she”.