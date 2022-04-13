Click to share this via email

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had an awkward exchange at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards.

Fox and Kelly hit the red carpet on Sunday night and there appeared to be some miscommunication between the famous couple. MGK, 31, attempted to wrap his arms around Fox, 35, in a video shared by Footwear News.

The “Night Teeth” actress side-stepped her fiance and seemingly glared at him. MGK chuckled and took a sip from his wine glass as Fox walked solo onto the red carpet.

A separate fan post showed the husband-and-wife to-be together on the red carpet. They firmly held hands as Kelly planted a kiss on his fiancee’s hand. The original clip prompted the public to share armchair analysis about the famous couple.

“Megan seems bothered,” one user wrote.

“Megan not here for his shenanigans,” another added.

Fox and Kelly started dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. They announced their engagement on January 12 of this year.