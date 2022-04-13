Click to share this via email

Elton John sure knows how to touch the soul.

A TikTok user named Aubrey Warmouth posted a video captioned, “When you take your mom to see Elton John.” The video, which has been watched more than five million times on the short-form video platform, has been described as “precious” and “complete euphoria” by viewers.

In the video, Warmouth’s mom expresses a range of emotions while listening to John perform. There are two versions of the video uploaded: one set to John’s “Bennie and the Jets”, and another using the ambient sounds from the Rocket Man’s concert.

“Experiencing your mom’s childhood memories exploding in her head and feeling complete euphoria,” one user wrote. Another added, “”I got the chills!”

Warmouth and her mom attended “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” — John’s final North American tour.