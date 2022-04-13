Amy Schumer stands by the belief that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars was traumatizing for everyone.

Schumer appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show” where she said she experienced some hazing after describing the Oscars incident as “traumatizing.”

“People made fun of me for saying that was traumatizing,” Schumer told Stern, per E! News. “But I don’t think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us.”

Schumer was particularly upset because she considers Rock and The Roots drummer Questlove good friends. Rock was the recipient of the slap and Questlove accepted the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature immediately after the slap was heard around the world.

“Chris Rock is my good friend, like one of my best friends and Questlove is also one of my best friends,” she said. “And so, to see that happen, to see your friend get hit.”

“And then and also Will Smith — who I’ve loved and we’ve all loved forever — like I’ve I don’t remember a time I didn’t think, ‘I love that guy. I haven’t been around much violence. I didn’t grow up with it in the home or anything. It was shocking. And it was a bummer.”