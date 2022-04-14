He’s a proud father of four, has a beautiful wife, tours the world, acts, has written and performed with Taylor Swift, and owns his own wine label.

Life is good for Pat Monahan.

But as he began writing new Train music, the musician received a friendly reminder from a fan – one that would shape the entire direction of the band’s upcoming album, AM Gold.

“Train fans have become my friends and there’s one I love, Teresa from Boston, who said, ‘You know, we’re all really happy for you that you have a great marriage and great life… but maybe you can get back to writing those other songs for the rest of us?’” Monahan tells ET Canada. “I was like, ‘Whoa! I have plenty of sadness left in me.’

“So, I wrote songs that reflected those times in my life, like the beginning of my career and early relationships. Even if you’ve recovered from those things, there’s plenty to reflect about.”

If ever there was a time to reflect, it’s been during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Teresa influenced the subject matter, it was the pandemic that pivoted the album’s sound. After going into lockdown, Monahan, 53, realized he had been writing the “wrong record.”

“It was more pop-leaning initially, then during lockdown I had to write over Zoom with my bandmates, and started honing into the right music.”

Monahan says the resulting sound is inspired by yacht rock, while also mixing in R&B, disco, horns, and strings.

“I had been going to Los Angeles and London to write with people who are writing all the songs you hear all the time, but I started just writing with my bandmates and realized this was the right Train record. I also learned how to use my own equipment and it changed where the record was going.”

While going remote was initially “agony,” Monahan eventually began enjoying the process. The album’s fun first single “AM Gold” is being followed up by “Running Back (Trying To Talk To You)”, out today and inspired by Monahan’s NFL pal Marshawn Lynch.

“He’s an authentic, amazing person who was a Hall of Fame running back,” says Monahan. “In a ‘relationship’ analogy, it’s like, ‘Let me be your running back. I’ll fight for you, score for you, take on the world for you.’”

“Running Back (Trying To Talk To You)” is one of Monahan’s favourite songs he’s ever written. Creating music he’s so proud of was the silver lining of the pandemic, but the past two years have also come with hardship. Monahan was filming 2021’s Christmas in Tahoe (inspired by Train’s 2015 holiday album) when his brother Tim Monahan passed away from appendix cancer.

“His funeral was in South Carolina at the heart of lockdown, then I was shooting a Hallmark movie during his memorial and, had I gone, gotten sick and brought it back to set, that would’ve been irresponsible,” he says. “Not being able to attend his funeral nor memorial were the two worst parts of the pandemic.”

Monahan fondly recalls Tim as funny, interesting and smart – “He had a very big brain and even published math equations.”

While the songwriter didn’t draw on the loss for AM Gold, out May 20, grief did inspire one of Train’s biggest hits – Monahan wrote their 2001 smash “Drops of Jupiter” after losing his mom Patricia in 1998.

The Grammy-winning track’s still his favourite to perform live and hearing fans sing every word back remains “thrilling.” Monahan was also honoured that Train fangirl Taylor Swift previously covered “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey Soul Sister”.

He met the “very sweet” Swift at an awards show. The two subsequently wrote “Babe”, which was released by Sugarland before Swift recorded the song for 2021’s Red (Taylor’s Version).

“Sugarland put out that track and it did well for them, and I performed ‘Drive By’ with Taylor at the Barclays Center,” says Monahan. “I’ve had really fun experiences with Taylor.”

“I thought I was very driven until I met Taylor Swift, then I was like, ‘I’m a chump!’” he adds about writing with Swift. “She’s as passionate and driven as anyone I’ve ever met.”

Monahan now has other artists on his radar for collaborations, including several Canadians. Alanis Morissette’s high on the wishlist. “The Weeknd’s amazing. Drake’s incredible. There are a few Canadians I’d love to work with.”

Now would be the time to hit them up – Monahan’s hitting Canada soon for Train’s “AM Gold” tour, which lands at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 10.

“That venue’s one of favourite places to play in the world,” he says. “And catering in Toronto’s the best! I’ve actually become a huge hockey fan, which is very Canadian of me. One time we went out with Maroon Five and co-headlined hockey arenas and it was one of the best touring times of my life.”

“One of my dearest memories was in Saskatchewan,” Monahan continues. “Some of the guys from each band went to play golf and I fell in love with Saskatchewan and the fact that a man on the golf course tried to sell me weed – one of the best things that’s ever happened to me!”

For their upcoming trek, the band (comprising Monahan, Hector Maldonado, Jerry Becker, Taylor Locke, Matt Musty, Sakai Smith, and Nikita Houston) will be joined by Jewel, who also features on a track on AM Gold, and Blues Traveler. And while Monahan’s children have never been enamoured by his career (“It gets them into Disneyland, but they’re also like, ‘Whatever!’”) 10-year-old son Rock’s inherited his musical genes and may also jump onstage.

“He’s in the School of Rock program, where kids learn instruments and play classic songs, so he came on and did a Dirty Heads song, ‘Vacation’, with me last year and he’ll probably come out and do stuff from our new album with me,” says Monahan, who’s also dad to 13-year-old daughter Autumn with wife Amber Peterson, plus two children in their 20s (Emelia and Patrick) from his first marriage.

“I love the feeling he gets from music,” Monahan continues. “He feels at home in it. Watching your child find themselves through whatever it is – sports, academics, or music – is really fun.”

Until then, fans can catch Monahan in the new Neal McDonough thriller, Boon, a fun but contrasting role to Christmas in Tahoe.

“’Sleazy bad guy’ is a good role for me,” Monahan chuckles. “Or a Christmas sweater-wearing guy in a Hallmark movie. Those are my two go-tos!”