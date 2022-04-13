Click to share this via email

“The Northman” has revenge on his mind in the new trailer from renowned filmmaker Robert Eggers.

Focus Features launched the second trailer for “The Northman” on Wednesday. The movie’s logline reads, “an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder.”

“The Northman” stars Alexander Skarsgard (“Succession”), Nicole Kidman (“The Hours”), Claes Bang (“The Affair”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Ethan Hawke (“Moon Knight”), Bjork (“The Juniper Tree”) and Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”).

Moviegoers can check out “The Northman” in theatres on April 22.