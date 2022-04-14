Kyle Abbott is making his return to Genoa City for a drama-filled storyline.

“The Young and the Restless” star Michael Mealor opened up about reprising his role in the series and working with Susan Walters, who plays Kyle’s long-lost mom Diane.

“When they called me up and told me about the storyline I got chills,” recalled Mealor, while speaking with ET Canada. “I was so excited. If there’s ever a storyline for Kyle to move back from Italy and me to return to the show, then this is it.”

Mealor exited the series last year when Kyle moved to Europe with his wife, Summer Newman, and their young son. During his time away from “Y&R”, Mealor took part in another iconic TV show.

“I did a little work on ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’. That was so much fun,” he said. “They’re hilarious guys and it was exciting to go from one iconic show to another.”

The 30-year-old star revealed what fans should expect from Kyle in forthcoming episodes of “Y&R”.

“Kyle is coming back from Italy a little bit changed,” he noted. “He’s been living in a foreign country and he’s been a full-time dad. What fans can expect is a papa bear figure who is really protective of his son. He’s had a rocky three years but he’s matured as a man, he’s matured as a father and he’s matured as a husband as well.”

Mealor added, “At the end of the day, he’s a little boy who lost his mom and I think everyone can relate to that. I think Kyle is wrestling with joy that his mom is alive, but also the fact that she chose not to be here for 20 years.”

On getting the opportunity to team up with onscreen mom Walters, Mealor said, “It’s awesome. We’re both from Georgia so we immediately connected over that. When they called me to say they had already hired Susan to come back, immediately my excitement went through the roof because it’s not just some actress I didn’t know, it’s Susan Walters who I grew up watching on TV. I really wanted to learn from her because she has so much experience and so much to offer.”