Sienna Miller dropped by Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where the British actress revealed that her mother once worked for late rock legend David Bowie.

“I don’t think there will ever be a cooler, better, more talented, original human. He’s astounding and I never met him,” she said.

“I’m like, what’s the point of you mum if you’ve had this, it was before I was born sadly, but she used to tell these stories of how she’d like bring him coffee in the morning, she was his assistant and he’d be playing kind of, I don’t know, something on the piano and like ‘Jo what do you think of this,’ you know, imagine having that,” she added.

That wasn’t Miller’s only experience with Bowie.

“I moved into an apartment when I did my first play here [in New York] and it was the same building that he lived in, I like somehow swindled somebody to give me this extraordinary apartment that was like an airport hangar, and it was empty, there was barely like, there was a mattress on the floor, but I’d like roller skate around it,” Miller recalled.

“But, I had a Halloween party at this apartment, and somebody flooded the bathroom which then flooded David Bowie’s apartment, so he didn’t like me very much,” she added. “He was nice about it apparently.”

As host Drew Barrymore pointed out, “I’m sure David saw a few things in his time, he’s probably not that surprised.”

“Actually it’s true,” Miller replied. “He’s flooded people’s bathrooms.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.