Prince William is “really optimistic” that we can make an impact on climate change.

The Duke of Cambridge sat down with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy on the “Climate Of Change” podcast ahead of Earth Day to discuss his Earthshot Awards and what needs to be done to protect the planet.

“The more we speak about [climate change] I do feel the more change will happen,” William said.

The father of three credited his own childhood of “hours climbing trees, digging ditches” for his love of the environment. But the big moment that turned his head was spending time in Kenya during his gap year.

Prince William also spoke of the 2022 Earthshot Awards that will take place in the U.S., although admitted they haven’t picked a city yet.

Danny Kennedy, Prince William, Cate Blanchett — Photo: Leigh Keily

William shared what he hopes to see in the finalists for this year’s ceremony.

“What I’d love to see, personally, is more women-led solutions and more indigenous community led solutions,” he said.

Blanchett and William both agreed that they are “stubborn optimists” when it comes to being hopeful. “I believe I’m seeing it with my own eyes, it’s really inspiring,” William concluded.