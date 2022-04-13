Danny DeVito tips his top hat to Colin Farrell.

DeVito famously portrayed The Penguin in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns” (1992). Farrell portrayed the classic villain in 2022’s “The Batman” from director Matt Reeves. DeVito watched the latest movie adaptation of The Dark Knight and shared his thoughts on Farrell’s performance.

READ MORE: Danny DeVito Wrote A Batman Comic In Which The Penguin And Catwoman Fall In Love And Stop The Pandemic

“Yes, I did. I thought Colin did a great job,” DeVito told TheWrap. “Certainly a different milieu. I think it was a more edgy, serious, gangster-y Batman. Of course there’s three Italians who are bad guys in it, the Falcones.”

“But I feel like in terms of the performances, I thought Colin – who is a good buddy of mine – I think he did a great job in that. You take your hat off to anybody who sits in the makeup chair that long. I did it with The Penguin and loved it.”

READ MORE: Danny DeVito Is Writing A Penguin Comic For The Batman Villain’s 80th Anniversary

That being said, DeVito is partial to Burton’s Batman movie.

“My feeling of comparing the two movies, I’m like a Tim Burton fan,” DeVito added. “I like the whimsical, the operatic, the disaffected Pee-wee Herman throws me off a bridge (laughs). That makes me smile. So it’s a different situation, but I did watch the movie.”