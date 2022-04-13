Click to share this via email

Olivia Rodrigo is throwing it back to the 2000s.

The Grammy winner who has now made a big name for herself reminisced about singing karaoke as a child to hits like Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” and Corbin Bleu’s “The Boys Are Back”.

Along with a poster of the Jonas Brothers on her bedroom wall, a number of their songs such as “Year 3000” and “When You Look Me In The Eyes” were on her set list.

But the Jonas Brothers couldn’t get over Rodrigo’s choice in music.

“Solid set list,” Kevin wrote, while Joe added, “Set list!”.

“Tour is going gr8,” she captioned the post, sharing clip from the tour and her ear monitors featuring Robert Pattinson in “Twilight”.

This isn’t the first time Rodrigo has referenced “Twilight” in recent weeks.

Rodrigo and tourmate Conan Gray put their own twist on a scene from the hit movies during some downtime.