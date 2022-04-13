Canada’s most iconoclastic sketch comedy series is back, with Prime Video sharing a new trailer for the long-in-the-works revival of “The Kids in the Hall”.

All five original members — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson — are returning for the new season since 1995, “featuring a fresh batch of fun offbeat characters and beloved favourites, with sketches that pack a satirical punch, laced with the hilarious, edgy, and fearless comedy The Kids are famous for,” according to the Prime Video press release.

In addition, the release revealed that the eight new episodes would include appearances from guest stars Paul Bellini, Pete Davidson, Catherine O’Hara, Kenan Thompson, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Will Forte, Catherine Reitman, Samantha Bee, Fred Armisen, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jay Baruchel, Eddie Izzard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mark Hamill and Colin Mochrie.

READ MORE: ‘Kids In The Hall’ Reboot Starts Production In Toronto

“Hugely influential and envelope-pushing, ‘The Kids in the Hall’ returns without missing a beat. The new sketches capture the energy and magic of the original series, and are a true testament to what made the group so successful in the first place,” said Christina Wayne, head of originals, Canada, Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to bring The Kids back for their fans to enjoy and introduce them to new audiences around the world on May 13.”

“What an amazing gift to put on our old wigs, and even get some new ones…,” added the beloved comedy troupe.

Joining the revival series will be the previously announced “The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks”, a two-part documentary produced by Blue Ant Studios, which recently premiered at SXSW and will screen at the Hot Docs Festival in May.

The Canadian Amazon Original “The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks” will launch on May 20.

The new season of “The Kids in the Hall” kicks off Friday, May 13.