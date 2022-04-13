Click to share this via email

Salma Hayek better get on her dancing shoes on.

The “Eternals” actress will be replacing Thandiwe Newton on “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.

Newton has had to step away from the film due to personal matters a Warner Bros. spokesperson told TheWrap.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters,” they said.

Channing Tatum and the rest of the “Magic Mike” crew are currently in London filming.

As Newton’s role was never shared, it is unclear exactly what character Hayek will be playing.

Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original film, has returned to direct the newest one in the franchise.

No release date has been announced but “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will air on HBO Max.