Bella Thorne joined Bill Maher on his “Club Random” podcast, where she told the “Real Time” host about how her struggles with anxiety led her to start her own cannabis company, Forbidden Flowers.

“I fell into weed because of like severe stomach issues and anxiety,” Thorne told Maher. “Like crippling anxiety and weed has really changed my life.”

Maher, however, was curious about what was at the root of her issues.

“What is it with you kids and anxiety? What is causing all the anxiety?” he asked.

“I think everything,” Thorne replied. “The way that the world is now it’s constant bad, bad, bad everywhere you look is so bad.”

Maher, however, wasn’t buying that explanation.

“I find this to be a very disingenuous argument because your generation doesn’t know what’s going on in the world!” Maher said. “So how can you be that f**king concerned about what’s going on in the world! I know what’s going on in the world! I should have the anxiety! I follow it, you kids don’t follow it. You don’t know what the f**k is going on in the world! What are you upset about?”

Thorne, however, insisted that her generation is not out of touch with what’s going on in the world, telling Maher that “we’re hearing it and we’re vocal about it.”

Quipped Maher: “I think a lot of the people who are the most anxious have the most privileged lives. Look at your life! Everybody wants it. Everybody wants to be you.”

That excerpt featuring those remarks can be seen below; the entire hour-plus conversation can be viewed in the video above.