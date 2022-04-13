David Bowie (1947 - 2016) performs on stage on his Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane tour in London, 1973.

A bold new documentary about the life and music of David Bowie has found a distributor, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting it’s been picked up Neon, Universal and HBO Documentary Films.

According to THR, Neon will release the movie — titled “Moonage Daydream” — theatrically in the U.S., including IMAX screenings in select markets, while Universal will release it internationally; HBO will hold the cable and streaming rights.

The film, which has been five years in the making, comes from director Brett Morgen, whose previous docs include “The Kid Stays in the Picture” and “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck”.

Described as a “feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey,” the documentary will tell Bowie’s story “through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music,” and will be “guided by Bowie’s narration…”

“Moonage Daydream” is the first film to be officially sanctioned by the late rock icon’s estate, and will also explore his work beyond the realm of music, including live theatre, acting, dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, and screenwriting.

The soundtrack will feature 48 of Bowie’s original studio recordings, with Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti heading a team that also includes Oscar-winning sound mixer Paul Massey (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and re-recording mixer David Giammarco (“Ford v. Ferrari”).