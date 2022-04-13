Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are swinging for the fences after resuming their house hunting, and nothing screams more grandiose than the famous estate simply known as “The Manor!”

The newly-engaged couple was spotted out on Tuesday checking out one of, if not the most exclusive estate in the ritzy Los Angeles neighbourhood of Holmby Hills. The property that features a whopping 123 rooms (14 bedrooms, 27 bathrooms) famously once belonged to Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling (“Beverly Hills 90210”, “Charmed”, “Melrose Place”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “The Love Boat”) and his wife, socialite Candy Spelling.

According to The Daily Mail, Spelling Manor is one of several properties Lopez and Affleck toured after the home they purchased in Bel Air — with a $55 million price tag — fell out of escrow earlier this month.

The Manor is listed at $165 million, just a tad over what Bennifer would have paid for the Bel Air property. It’s a 56,000-square foot home that sits on nearly five acres and features 100 parking spaces, a bowling alley, beauty salons, screening rooms and even a dedicated gift wrapping room. It took Spelling years to complete the gargantuan home. The late TV mogul’s wife would later sell it in 2011 to British heiress Petra Ecclestone in an all-cash $85 million deal. Ecclestone sold the property in 2019 for $120 million.

It’s unclear what caused Lopez and Affleck’s Bel Air deal to fall through. But, prior to that, a source told ET that the couple wanted a house together in L.A. and probably a couple of other places as well — noting that they spend every night together when they can, so having a home was important to them because it would make it easier.

At the time, the source added that getting a house together was “the next step in their relationship, since they are both in it for the long run.” Not long after the source relayed that info to ET, Lopez announced Affleck proposed to her at the singer’s “favourite place on earth” and with an engagement ring featuring her “lucky color,” green.

The source said that Lopez and Affleck “are looking forward to making the home their own and having a place together” and that they are also “planning to decorate it together — any renovations that they choose to do will be theirs together.”

When it comes to decorating, the source said “Jen is definitely taking the lead on the home decor, but they want to implement both of their styles so everyone feels comfortable moving into the house and this new chapter in all of their lives.”

MORE FROM ET:

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Intimate Place Ben Affleck Proposed

How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Feeling After Their Engagement

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Engaged: How They Made It Work This Time

Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring Features Her ‘Lucky Color’ Green

Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement to Ben Affleck