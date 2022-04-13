Kelly Clarkson is sending a little Kellyoke love to Nick Jonas, her former fellow coach on “The Voice”.

For her latest performance to open “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the inaugural winner of “American Idol” tackles “Leave Before You Love Me”, the Jonas Brothers’ 2021 collab with DJ/EDM star Marshmello.

Clarkson’s cover doesn’t depart much from the original, although she does lend her trademark vocal prowess to the track.

Beyond co-coaching with Nick Jonas on “The Voice”, Clarkson’s relationship with the JoBros extends back much farther than that, to when the group once opened for her back in 2005.

When Nick appeared on Clarkson’s talk show back in 2019, they discussed that — although Clarkson admitted she had no recollection of him and his brothers from that time.

“So, no one cared about us in 2005,” he explained. “We were basically just coming up, and basically to get other gigs, we listed the other acts that we’d opened up for. But that really just meant that we were on the outside stage in the parking lot while you were playing for 40,000 people.”