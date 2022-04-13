Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Johnny Depp’s past text messages were read in court on Wednesday.

Depp’s longtime friend and neighbour, Issac Baruch, took the stand in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a message from Depp to Baruch in October 2016, Depp said he hoped Heard’s “rotting corpse is decomposing in the f**king trunk of a Honda Civic.”

Depp also wrote, “That c*** ruined such a f**king cool life we had for a while.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s Sister Testifies At Trial About Abuse They Suffered From Their Mother: ‘We Were Gonna Do It Different’

Baruch confirmed he remembered getting the messages, Entertainment Weekly reports.

He did say that he “never saw or witnessed whatever type of claim that is being said” when asked if he knew if Depp committed domestic violence.

Baruch also got emotional saying Heard needs to “take responsibility and move on.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s Friend Expresses Doubts Over Amber Heard’s Allegations

When asked about if he saw any evidence of Heard’s claim that Depp threw a phone at her in May 2016, he recalled seeing her in the lobby the following day.

“She’s got her face out like this to show me, and I’m looking, and I inspect her face,” Baruch said of the encounter in May 2016. “And I don’t see anything. … I don’t see a cut, a bruise, swelling, redness.”

Baruch didn’t notice any makeup but couldn’t confirm if she had applied any concealer, foundation, powder or tint.

Depp has denied abusing Heard, however, Heard’s lawyers claim they have evidence to prove Depp both sexually and physically assaulted the “Aquaman” star.

The trial is expected to take six weeks with testimonies from James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Musk. Both Heard and Depp will also take the stand.