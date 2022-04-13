The Kid Laroi’s fans are all abuzz after the Australian rap phenom took to TikTok on Wednesday, April 13 with a brief video asking fans to “show me ur last mistake.”

The nine-second video begins with the rapper, boasting a deadpan expression, bopping his head in rhythm as as snippet of his new single “Thousand Miles” plays in the background, featuring the lyrics, “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gonna make / I know I’m gonna make tonight / And I will never change.”

After a few seconds, viewers are then shown several photos of Scooter Braun, manager of such artists as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and, formerly, The Kid Laroi (he signed with Braun’s SB Projects in June 2021, notes Billboard, but exited that September to work with Adam Leber at Rebel Management).

Fans were of two minds, theorizing that the rapper views either signing with Braun or leaving Braun as his “last mistake.”

While the post is cryptic enough to support both interpretations, neither Braun nor The Kid Laroi has yet to comment.

That said, Braun had nothing but praise to offer his ex-client in an October 2021 interview with Billboard. “LAROI is a brilliant artist, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best,” Braun said. “I’m proud of the historic success we had together in our short time — I am rooting for him always, and he knows that.”