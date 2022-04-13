Barry Manilow‘s musical, “Harmony”, has just been dealt a major setback. The 78-year-old singer revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss the show’s opening night in New York City — something he said he’s been waiting for for 25 years.

“I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, ‘Harmony’,” Manilow began in a statement shared with ET. “This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend.”

Despite the disappointment, Manilow encouraged fans to return to Broadway — but to do so safely.

“Even in the face of this pandemic, we New Yorkers remain the toughest, staunchest people on the planet — so, put on a mask and go see a show!” he added.

The long-awaited debut of Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s “Harmony” had been postponed several times due to the pandemic before setting their April 13 opening night date. The show is set to run from April 13 through May 8. It’s unclear when Manilow will be able to attend the show.

Manilow is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, with CNN’s Anderson Cooper announcing earlier this week that he too had contracted COVID-19 and was hoping to return to to work soon.

And on Monday, Kelsea Ballerini, who was set to co-host the 2022 CMT Music Awards, revealed that she too tested positive for coronavirus, forcing her to perform her hosting duties from home.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick also tested positive for the virus last week, forcing them to cancel last Thursday’s performance of their Broadway show, “Plaza Suite”.

Other celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks include Daniel Craig, Miley Cyrus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hillary Clinton and more.

