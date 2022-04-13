SPOILER ALERT: The results of this week’s edition of “The Masked Singer” will be revealed by reading further.

This week’s edition of “The Masked Singer” featured a double elimination, with the remaining three singers of the season’s second round — Armadillo, Teddy and Ringmaster — taking to the stage to perform.

Teddy kicked things off with Duffy’s “Mercy”, followed by Armadillo with the classic spiritual “Amazing Grace”, and then Ringmaster with an impressive cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”, before all three sang alternating verses of Blondie’s “One Way or Another” in the “Final Showdown” challenge.

READ MORE: ‘The Masked Singer’ Creator Discusses Rudy Giuliani’s Possible Appearance On The Show

The first singer to be unmasked was Armadillo, who was revealed to be none other than Dog the Bounty Hunter himself, Duane “Dog” Chapman.

Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

“I saw the first season, and I was like, ‘Man, they are having fun!'” he said of his decision to join the show. “And then when I got here, they said, ‘You gotta sing.’ I’m like, ‘What?! Sing? I don’t even sing in the shower.'”

Then it was Teddy who was unmasked, revealed to be Grammy- and Tony-winning singer Jennifer Holliday, who revealed she joined the show as a way to thank her fans.

Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

“I think they have kind of brought me here for this,” she told host Nick Cannon. “So I was thinking about my fans, who have given me so much love and support.”