Travis Barker is adding to his never-ending tattoos, and for a reason close to his heart.
The Blink-182 drummer got new ink in honour of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Barker got a tattoo of a hawk on his left foot and shared a number of images of him getting tattooed, as fiancée Kourtney Kardashian stood by his side.
“HAWK forever 🦅,” Barker captioned the Instagram post, which also included a throwback snap of Barker and Hawkins together.
Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogota, Colombia after reporting chest pains. While a preliminary urine toxicology test found 10 different substances in his body, an investigation into the cause of his death is still ongoing.
The late drummer’s Foo Fighters bandmates shared a message after his death, saying they are “devastated” by the loss.
“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they wrote.
Billie Eilish also recently paid tribute to Hawkins by wearing a shirt with his picture during her 2022 Grammys performance.