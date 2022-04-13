Click to share this via email

Frank Langella has been fired from Netflix series “The Fall of the House of Usher” after an an investigation was undertaken into allegations of on-set misconduct.

A report from Deadline says that sources claim the investigation determined that the Oscar-nominated actor, 84, was involved in “unacceptable conduct” while filming the limited series, which is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

In light of Langella’s termination, his role — Roderick Usher — will be recast, and his scenes reshot.

The series, which is being filmed in B.C., is reported to be approximately halfway through production.

Deadline reports that Langella hadn’t been scheduled to film this week, so production will continue with scenes not involving the character until a new actor can be cast in Langella’s place.

According to Deadline, Netflix declined comment, while Langella’s reps were unable to be reached.

Deadline‘s sources confirm an earlier report from TMZ that the investigation was launched after Langella was accused of sexual harassment, which included the actor’s “inappropriate comments” to a female co-star during filming.

Other members of the cast include Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill.