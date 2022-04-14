Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Oscars viewers took Amy Schumer’s jokes very seriously.

Host of the 2022 ceremony Schumer chatted to Howard Stern on his show Wednesday, confirming she’d received death threats after making a joke about Kirsten Dunst being a seat filler.

Dunst was nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role gong for her role in “The Power of the Dog”.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Insists Will Smith Slap Was ‘Traumatizing For All Of Us’

Schumer shared, “I got death threats. The secret service reached out to me, it was so bad… about that bit,” saying the Los Angeles Police Department called her.

The star joked, “I was like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will [Smith],’” referencing that Chris Rock slap controversy.

She added, “The misogyny is unbelievable.”

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Discusses Whether She Stole Any Jokes For The Oscars

Schumer insisted both Dunst and her partner, Jesse Plemons, were in on the joke.

She said the LAPD had contacted her because the threats were “that serious and that many.”

Schumer also told Stern that she contacted all those mentioned in her jokes ahead of the ceremony, including Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she poked fun at for having younger girlfriends.

Schumer said DiCaprio replied, “Go ahead.”