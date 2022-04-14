Click to share this via email

This candid “Wheel of Fortune” moment may have been better left on the cutting room floor.

On Wednesday night’s episode, closing things out just before the end credits, the success of professional opera singer contestant Ashely Fabian sparked an awkward moment.

While bantering about the game, in which Ashley won a grand total of $67,410, host Pat Sajak threw co-host Vanna White a question.

“Are you an opera buff at all?” he asked.

“Yes. I’m not a buff, but I like opera,” White responded.

Sajak then jokingly asked, “Have you ever watched opera in the buff?” I’m just curious.”

“No!” White told him, to which he shrugged to the audience, “I’m just curious.”

@WheelofFortune someone please replace this man. @patsajak is absolutely inappropriate asking @TheVannaWhite if she’s watched opera naked? Are you serious? Gross. pic.twitter.com/fu7T31zWJV — Kelley Bell (@Kelley_Bell_16) April 14, 2022

A number of fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the moment, including one person who pointed out that episodes are filmed months in advance, and the moment could simply have been cut out.

"Have you ever watched opera in the buff?" Pat Sajak to Vanna White.

These are filmed three months in advance. They could edit this crap. Please Pat. Retire. You have lost your filter. @MaggieSajak Please, take over.@PatOnWheel @TheVannaWhite #wof #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/aqxjr7NKya — LisaTalks 🇺🇦 (@TweetTalkingMe) April 13, 2022

Others likened the moment to sexual harassment and “me too.”

I feel like I just witnessed a #metoo moment on @WheelofFortune ? — shelley ripley (@shelleymac911) April 14, 2022

While others simply expressed their disbelief.

Pat Sajak asked Vanna White if she watched Opera nude. That’s how the show ended. — 🧟‍♂️Son of Nord🧟‍♂️ (@Berzerker_T) April 13, 2022

"Have you ever watched opera in the buff?" Pat Sajak to Vanna White. When did this game show turn into Wheel of Fortune After Dark?#WheelofFortune — Brett Coughlin (@CoughlinBrett) April 13, 2022

Sajak and White have co-hosted “Wheel of Fortune” together for over 30 years.