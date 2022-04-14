This candid “Wheel of Fortune” moment may have been better left on the cutting room floor.

On Wednesday night’s episode, closing things out just before the end credits, the success of professional opera singer contestant Ashely Fabian sparked an awkward moment.

While bantering about the game, in which Ashley won a grand total of $67,410, host Pat Sajak threw co-host Vanna White a question.

“Are you an opera buff at all?” he asked.

“Yes. I’m not a buff, but I like opera,” White responded.

Sajak then jokingly asked, “Have you ever watched opera in the buff?” I’m just curious.”

“No!” White told him, to which he shrugged to the audience, “I’m just curious.”

A number of fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the moment, including one person who pointed out that episodes are filmed months in advance, and the moment could simply have been cut out.

Others likened the moment to sexual harassment and “me too.”

While others simply expressed their disbelief.

Sajak and White have co-hosted “Wheel of Fortune” together for over 30 years.