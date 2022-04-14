Iggy Azalea has a thing or two to say about her ex.

On Wednesday night, the rap took to Twitter in a series of now-deleted tweets to respond to recent comments by Playboi Carti in an interview with XXL.

“Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now,” she wrote, responding to one of his claims, adding, “I laughed. A lot.”

In his interview, Carti had opened up about fatherhood, claiming, “I’m a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities. I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”



He and Azalea share one son together, 2-year-old Onyx Kelly.

“Yeah, just make sure [put in] that I love my baby mother,” the rapper added. “It definitely needs to be known that [Iggy] is the best mother in the world. My son is perfect. He’s too perfect. I need to rough him up a little bit.”

But Azalea wasn’t having any of it, writing on Twitter, “youve been mislead. I don’t f**k with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like s**t so badly I had to stop all direct contact.”

She continued, “His team has been calling about the interview, hoping for my silence because they know what my reaction would be. I do appreciate being called a great mom but when that’s not reflective of what he has to say in real life I’d much rather be left out of being mentioned at all.”

Azalea confirmed her split from Carti in late-2020, but did not provide details about what led to the breakup.