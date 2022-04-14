Click to share this via email

John Travolta is paying tribute to his late son, who would have turned 30 years old on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, his father remembered his son, who died in 2009.

“My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say,” he wrote. “I think about you everyday.”

Jett was 16 when he died after suffering a seizure and hitting his head on a bathtub while on holiday with his parents and younger sister Ella Bleu.

The son of Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston, Jett had a history of seizures dating back to when he was two, and was at one point hospitalized for 15 months with Kawasaki disease as a young child. He was also on the autism spectrum.

In the comments on Travolta’s post, his daughter also remembered her brother: “Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much.❤️”

Friend of the family Jamie Lee Curtis also added, “Oh John. My hand in yours. X j.”