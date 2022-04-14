Click to share this via email

Joe Manganiello and his dog Bubbles are inseparable.

The actor chats to guest-host Tiffany Haddish and Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” about how Bubbles hates his wife Sofia Vergara but loves him.

Manganiello, who brings Bubbles out for a surprise appearance, explains how the pup was his very first pet and that he wasn’t initially interested in getting a dog.

He shares of their immediate bond, “I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms and runs over to me.”

Joe Manganiello and Bubbles. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. — Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Manganiello adds that the pup started “growling” at everyone else, like “get away from us, this is my man now” when they met.

The hosts then show pics of the inseparable duo at awards shows, on trips, and more.

Plus, Manganiello, Haddish, and tWitch show off what they looked like in high school and play a revealing game of “Never Have I Ever!”

Manganiello’s Bubbles comments come after Vergara told DeGeneres how the pup was obsessed with her husband during an appearance on the show last June: