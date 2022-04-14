A former “American Idol” contestant is out with a new song.

Just days after shocking viewers by quitting the reality competition, 17-year-old Kenedi Anderson debuted an original song on her TikTok account.

Sitting at a piano, the young singer told fans, “Here is the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago.”

“I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached,” she sang. “Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.”

After finishing the chorus, she teased fans, “That’s all you get.”

Anderson surprised fans on Monday, announcing she was dropping out of “American Idol” due to “personal reasons.”

Before her exit, the young singer had been tapped as a frontrunner to win the season.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful to ‘American Idol’, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.”

She added, “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

On Monday night’s “American Idol”, following Anderson’s performance of Christina Perri’s hit “Human”, host Ryan Seacrest addressed her exit.

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” he said. Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

Anderson’s final performance on the show earned a standing ovation from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.