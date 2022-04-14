Of course, Paul Bettany enjoys a good prank.

Wednesday night, the actor appeared alongside “A Very British Scandal” co-star Claire Foy on Global’s “The Late Show”, and host Stephen Colbert was “contractually obligated” to ask about “WandaVision”.

READ MORE: Paul Bettany Isn’t Sure How ‘Kooky’ ‘WandaVision’ Became So Popular: ‘It’s Been Extraordinary’

“Do you know what?” Bettany said. “Usually, I’m not very forthcoming on this stuff, but I love you, and I’m going to tell you anything you want to know.”

“Can you explain what’s going on in these photos?” Colbert deadpanned, flipping over a picture of what appeared to be Vision’s head sitting atop a toilet.

After exclaiming, “Oh, s**t,” Bettany took a moment to gather himself before explaining the situation.

“They made a bust of me in order that they could light scenes while I wasn’t there,” the actor said. “I don’t know why they didn’t just use this in the actual scenes, because we have a similar sort of wooden quality.

“And I stole it so I could take it to my country house and hide it when people came over to stay — hide it in their toilets.”

It wasn’t just their toilets, though, as Colbert displayed another photo of the bust of Vision lying on some pillows, looking like it was taking a nap in bed.

“I love the idea of a guest going into the guest room of your house, and then turning on the light and seeing this.”

Laughing, Bettany said, “Who wouldn’t want that?”

READ MORE: Paul Bettany Once ‘Punched’ A Fart Out Of Tom Hanks

Colbert couldn’t let the subject go without asking an actual question about whether, like his “WandaVision” co-star Elizabeth Olsen, he might also be appearing in the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

“This is a really great, great question,” Bettany demurred. “And again, I said I was going to be entirely honest with you. Am I in ‘Doctor Strange’? Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. I don’t know?”

He added, “I can neither confirm nor deny rumours that I am in said and aforementioned ‘Doctor Strange’.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.