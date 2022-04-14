The creepy new “Crimes of the Future” trailer has just been released.

It was revealed Thursday that Canadian director David Cronenberg’s highly anticipated flick would have its world premiere in the Official Competition at the Festival de Cannes in May.

Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart star in the recently released teaser, which features one chilling scene showing someone’s mouth being stitched up.

“Crimes of the Future”. Credit: Neon

READ MORE: David Cronenberg Lines Up Next Movie ‘Crimes Of The Future’ Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux And Kristen Stewart

A synopsis reads, “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations.

“With his partner Caprice (Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.

“Timlin (Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Reveals The ‘Spencer’ Scene That She Was ‘Scared S**tless’ To Film

Cronenberg says of his flick and its Cannes premiere, “It’s a thrill to return to Cannes for the premiere of ‘Crimes of the Future’, a film that grapples with universal questions, concerns, and fears about our bodies, evolution, and what some would deem the threat that technology poses to our humanity.

“I believe this is a film of our times and I look forward to its unveiling in one of the most prestigious theatres in the world.”

The movie also stars Don McKellar, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Welket Bungué, and Lihi Kornowski.