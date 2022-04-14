Putting on a KISS show isn’t easy.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, bassist Gene Simmons talked about the band’s live shows ahead of their farewell tour and why KISS’s famous costumes are not for the faint of heart.

“You got to understand — we love [Mick] Jagger and Bruno Mars and Bono and anybody else, they’re all great, but if you put those guys — Beyoncé, put Beyoncé in my outfit with seven to eight-inch platform heels, dragon boots that each weigh as much as a bowling ball, the entire outfit — studs, leather and armour — is about 40 pounds,” the 72-year-old said.

“The guitar and the studs is 12 pounds by itself,” he added. “Then, you got to spit fire, fly through the air and do that for two hours. They would pass out within a half-hour.”

Though Simmons hasn’t had to perform upside down while pregnant with twins, as Beyoncé famously did at the 2017 Grammys, the musician said, “We are the hardest-working band out there and take pride in it.”

As for how he and the rest of KISS are able to keep up with their intense live performances after 50 years, Simmons said, “We work hard at it. No drugs, no booze, no smoking. None of that stupid rock and roll stuff. I hike almost every single day with [wife] Shannon [Tweed], we do three to five miles a day, and it’s hard to keep this going.”

He also talked about the band’s decision to hang up their costumes and stop touring after the upcoming run of shows.

“The last thing that you want to do is be a guy that stays in the ring too long and gets his a** beat,” Simmons said. “Get out of the ring when you’re a champion.”

KISS’s “End of the Road” farewell tour is scheduled through the fall.