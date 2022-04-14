Mary J. Blige is cementing her status as a music legend. The singer will be honoured with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Blige will be one of only 11 other artists to receive the honour. The “No More Drama” singer will also perform at the show, broadcasting live, coast-to-coast, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas May 15.

The Icon Award recognizes artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have made a lasting mark on the music industry, and Blige has done just that, with 10 BBMA wins total.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” Blige told Billboard ahead of the big night. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honour and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Mary J. Blige will join an elite class of honourees including Pink, Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will be streamed live on Peacock.

