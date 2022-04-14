Kaley Cuoco’s life and career are still just taking off.

This month, the star of “The Flight Attendant” is on the latest cover of Glamour, and in it she opens up about everything from her career to her mental health struggles.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Collapses In Laughter When She Trips On Her Heel While Modeling Designer Dress

“I’ve been very open [on social media] that I’ve struggled this last year. And because I am so capable and strong, I wanted people to see, it’s not all magic and it’s not all easy,” the 36-year-old says. “I struggle with what I want, what I think I’m supposed to have. Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds. It’s the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things? It’s funny how you can have one part of your life feel so f**king good and the other feels like a mess. I’m learning as I go.”

Last year, Cuoco filed for divorce from husband Karl Cook, and as she tells the magazine, she’s not looking for that kind of commitment ever again.

“I will never get married again,” she says. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

Cuoco and Cook married in 2018. She had previously been married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Looking at her long career, starting as a child actor in the ’90s, the “8 Simple Rules” star says, “I’ve been in this business for 30 years. I have not changed. I’m sitting here laughing, being like, ‘Oh my God, how am I getting away with this?’ But I’m the same person. I’ve become very particular about the decisions I make, the press I do, the parties I go to. I’m at a different stage in my life where I really just want to do great work.”

READ MORE: ‘The Flight Attendant’: Kaley Cuoco Sees Double In Trippy Season 2 Trailer

Now, Cuoco can seen her personal growth.

“There’s absolute growth going on. I mean, this last year’s been the most growth I’ve had in my entire life in my 36 years on this planet. And it’s been life-changing for me,” she explains. “My life will never be the same. And I totally feel that. And I see things differently now. Change is good. I just mean, I think my outlook on the business [remains the same], and success will never change me. Emotionally and personally, I’ve had the most changes I could ever have in my life over this past year. And I’ll never be the same and I’ll never act the same moving forward.”

Finally, Cuoco talks about getting to play the legendary Doris Day in a new limited series about the actress and singer’s extraordinary life.

“She’s so iconic, [having been known as] America’s sweetheart, an animal lover, dancer, etc.,” she says. “Finding more about her life is another example of, you never know what someone’s going through. She was going through so much behind the scenes.”