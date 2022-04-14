Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Post Malone joined Billy Strings onstage for an epic performance at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, this week.

The rapper and guitarist teased their friendship on Instagram back in 2020 before finally treating fans to a rendition of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues”.

Malone told the crowd after being introduced to the stage by Strings, “Billy Strings is the best to ever f**king do it.”

READ MORE: Post Malone Has A Sweet Birthday Surprise For Autistic Fan

Malone was holding a beer and a cigarette as Strings explained how he “saw this guy lurking around backstage,” so figured he should “drag him up and sing” for fans.

READ MORE: Post Malone Talks Freeing His Mind From Burnout And Anxiety: ‘I Feel Like I’m Trying To Rebuild’

After the performance, Strings, who posted numerous fan photos of the collab on his Instagram Story, shared his setlist on Instagram, as well as a photo of him onstage: