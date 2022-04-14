Known for his work on “Big Little Lies” and “Dallas Buyers Club”, director Jean-Marc Vallée’s cause of death has been revealed.

The late writer and director, who suddenly passed away on December 25, 2021, was originally believed to have died from a heart attack; however, the final coroner’s report states otherwise.

According to the report, Vallée died from natural causes, suffering a “fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis.”

Vallée’s sons Alex and Émile Vallée issued a statement acknowledging the love and support their family’s received in remembrance of their father.

“Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world,” they said. “We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about.”

Alex, Émile, and their mother will soon announce details of commemorative events that’ll be held in honour of Vallée’s life and craft.

Vallée died at age 58 at his family’s lakeside cabin in Quebec on Christmas Day. According to a Deadline report, he was found the next morning.