Nobody can embarrass a teenager quite like their mom.

Courteney Cox is featured in the new, spring issue of InStyle magazine, and in it she shares how her 17-year-old daughter reacts to her social media posts.

“Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram,” Cox says. “Sometimes, I’ll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she’ll say, ‘Mom, that is so over.’ Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified [laughs]. And actually, when I look back, I’m kind of mortified.”

Courteney Cox – Photo: Jason Kibbler for InStyle

Looking back on her iconic “Friends” character, the actress talks about what she thinks Monica Gellar would be up to now.

“I think she’d probably be really, really competitive with the other mothers at school,” Cox says. “I think she’d still be a chef and making her kids eat only the healthiest food. She and Chandler would still be married.” But she might not have evolved in a few crucial ways. “When you get older, sometimes you think, I’m just going to let that go — it’s not important. I have a feeling everything is still important to Monica.”

Over the years, music has become a huge part of Cox’s life — she currently takes weekly piano lessons — and the love is shared by her partner and musician Johnny McDaid.

“I’ve been noticing that I really just love musicians,” she says. “I love the way they think, the way they write. Johnny is such a poet. And the people I’ve met through him, they’re so deep and their conversations are so interesting.”

Courteney Cox – Photo: Jason Kibbler for InStyle

Though best known as an actress in front of the camera, Cox has frequently jumped behind the camera as a producer, and even as a director, helming Brandi Carlile’s 2021 music video “Right on Time” and directing the 2014 film “Just Before I Go” and numerous episodes of “Cougar Town”.

“Weirdly enough, I think I give the best performances in the projects I direct, because I know the material so well,” she says. “You really need to know every word, every camera angle.”

Cox is currently developing an adaptation of the Netflix true-crime documentary “Evil Genius”, which she plans to produce and direct.