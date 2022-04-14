Al Pacino has a girlfriend.

The 81-year-old Hollywood icon started dating 28-year-old Noor Alfallah during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the two, who are 53 years apart, were spotted out in Los Angeles at a dinner party with Jason Momoa following their visit to Julian Schnabel’s latest Pace gallery.

“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic,’ an insider told Page Six. “She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger (78) for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen (60-year-old billionaire investor and philanthropist).”

The source added that Alfallah “has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

Alfallah is the vice-president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony and reportedly has two films under development with Obst.

Sources said that Pacino’s young partner “moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and comes from a family with money.”

Following Alfallah’s 2017 split from Mick Jagger, she told Hello!, “Our ages didn’t matter to me…. The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels.”

As for Pacino, the “House of Gucci” actor has never been married but has quite the list of ex-lovers, including Diane Keaton, Argentine actress Lucila Solá, whom he dated for 10 years, and Beverly D’Angelo, the mother of his 21-year-old twin daughters Olivia and Anton. He has another daughter, 32-year-old producer Julie Marie, with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant.