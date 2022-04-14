Alec Baldwin just loves being a dad.

On Thursday, the actor shared a video on Instagram of baby daughter Lucia, and seemingly responded to people questioning why he and wife Hilaria keep having so many children.

“People ask why,” he wrote over the adorable video of the baby laughing. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Alec’s brother Billy commented on the post, “The smile, giggles, joy… ❤️.”

Late last month, Alec and Hilaria announced that they will be welcoming their seventh child together later this year.

The couple are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months. 13-month-old Lucia was born via a surrogate just five months after their fifth child.

Alec also has a daughter, 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.