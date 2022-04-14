Click to share this via email

“Grace and Frankie” is coming to an end.

The trailer for the upcoming seventh and final season was released by Netflix on Thursday ahead of the show’s April 29 return.

Jane Fonda’s character Grace Hanson tells Lily Tomlin’s Frankie Bergstein in the clip, “It was a crazy ride but I’d rather take a crazy ride with you than a normal ride with anybody else.”

“Grace and Frankie”. Credit: Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX © 2022

The teaser follows the duo as they reminisce on some of the incredible times they’ve had together.

A caption reads, “For 7 years, two unlikely friends made us laugh, made us cry, and made us question what it means to act your age.”

Fonda’s Grace shares at the end of the clip, “We are not done yet, and the best is yet to come.”

The much-loved series also stars Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn, and more.

Fonda and Tomlin finished filming the last season back in November. Going out with a bang, the final season will see the pair be joined by their former “9 to 5” co-star Dolly Parton at some point, but further details have yet to be revealed.