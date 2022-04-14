Mads Mikkelsen says there is a “very deliberate” reason why Gellert Grindelwald’s change in appearance won’t be mentioned in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore”.

“Everybody knows why [the actors changed]. The entire world knows why. It would almost be like an Easter egg to reality to point out we swapped actors. Hopefully, we drag them in with the first scene and from there they accept this world,” Mikkelsen says in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Of course, the Danish actor is referring to replacing Johnny Depp as the franchise’s villain following Depp’s ousting over domestic abuse allegations by ex-wife Amber Heard.

“It was quite chaotic,” Mikkelsen says of taking on the part. The actor quickly watched the first two films in the franchise and read the script of the latest entry before signing on.

READ MORE: Gay Dialogue Between Jude Law And Mads Mikkelsen Removed From ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ For Chinese Audiences

“You don’t want to copy anything [Depp was] doing — that would be creative suicide. Even if [a role has] been done to perfection, you want to make it your own,” he says. “But you still have to build some sort of bridge between what came before.”

Mikkelsen didn’t talk to Depp about the role but says, “It would have been great to touch bases, ‘clean the room’, in a sense. Maybe I’ll see him in the future.”

“Mads has an extraordinary range, he can be terrifying as well as vulnerable, and he’s sexy,” says director David Yates, who has directed seven films in the Harry Potter universe. “I wanted Mads to explore a version of Grindelwald that suited his strengths as an actor — and that inevitably meant a departure from what Johnny brought to the role.”

The story also lends itself to change. A shape-shifting wizard, Grindelwald was “disguised” in the first film and portrayed by Colin Farrell before revealing his true self with Depp in the role.

READ MORE: Mads Mikkelsen Admits He’s No Fan Of Method Acting: ‘It’s Bulls**t’

Also making headlines is how, for the first time, Dumbledore’s (Jude Law) sexuality will be addressed.

In one of the early scenes from the movie, a meeting takes place between former lovers-turned-nemeses Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. Dumbledore declares his love for the Dark Wizard before the conversation turns to wizarding politics.

“I love that scene,” Mikkelsen says. “It puts aside that they’re wizards and it’s just two grown-up people with a painful and beautiful past. Their past obviously meant the world to them, but was also full of disappointment. We wanted to establish that warmth before we went into the dilemma of the scene.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” arrives in theatres on April 15.