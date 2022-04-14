Bruce Willis has been making some changes to his home life after being diagnosed with aphasia.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the “Die Hard” star, 67, who recently revealed he was “stepping away” from acting following the diagnosis, has been selling some of his real estate collection.

Willis’ lavish beachfront estate in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Parrot Cay was sold in 2019 for a whopping $27 million, and it’s now up for sale again, this time for $37.5 million.

The actor bought an eight-acre plot of land in the COMO Parrot Cay resort back in 2000 and started building his tropical paradise that covered all the bases for multiple guests, including a children’s bunk room and playground.

Three homes were built over the next four years, totalling 35,000 square feet with 12 bedrooms and 14 baths, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported.

Bruce Willis’ Turks and Caicos estate. Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The six-bedroom main house underwent a complete restyling and updating in 2020, with that home being mostly used for entertaining.

The houses also included a pirate ship for the children to enjoy, as well as a total of four pools on the property and 1,100 feet of pristine white sand beach.

Planning for the future and Willis’ retirement, the star and his wife Emma knew they wanted to settle near family in California and would have no need for so many homes scattered in and out of the country, hence the multiple sales.

The pair have also sold their Westchester estate in New York, his Sun Valley ski house in Idaho, a Beverly Hills hacienda-style house, as well as the Turks and Caicos beach house.

Bruce Willis’ Westchester, NY house. Credit: Douglas Elliman

Bruce Willis’ Sun Valley ski lodge: Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

Bruce Willis’ Beverly Hills Hacienda: Credit: Hilton & Hyland

Willis shares Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as Mabel, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 7, with wife Emma.